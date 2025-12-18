Hilltops Council is calling on residents to remain vigilant following a series of vandalism incidents across public facilities in the region.

Recent damage has included graffiti, destruction of public amenities and misuse of community spaces.

These acts have resulted in costly repairs and significant inconvenience for both residents and visitors.

Council is committed to maintaining safe, welcoming, and accessible public spaces for everyone.

Acts of vandalism not only damage community property but also negatively impact the enjoyment, safety, and pride of our shared spaces.

Council is asking residents to:

Contact Council on 1300 445 586 or via email mail@hilltops.nsw.gov.au if you have information that may assist.

Pease notify NSW Police by calling 131 444 or 000 in an emergency, if you witness vandalism in progress.

Such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Council appreciates the community’s support in protecting our shared spaces.

Together, we can ensure our parks, amenities, and facilities remain safe and enjoyable for all.