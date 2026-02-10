After a lovely break, it’s time to get back into the swing of things for 2026.

I have noticed that several important concerns within our community have been raised on social media.

While this is a great space to share information and connect with neighbours and other community members, it’s important to understand that concerns raised on social

media are not always monitored, recorded, or actioned by Council.

While posting on social media can help raise awareness, contacting Council directly ensures your concerns become something that can be investigated, tracked, and addressed.

Why your voice matters

Local council decisions shape our everyday lives - from roads, parks, and community facilities to planning, safety, and environmental policies.

These decisions are strongest and most effective when they reflect the real needs and experiences of the people who live in the community.

That’s why having a say on council policies is essential.

Hilltops Council currently has a number of policies and projects seeking community input, including the Boorowa Galong Rail Trail Concept.

Simply visit the Hilltops Council website and select the Have Your Say tab.

If you don’t have access to a computer, please call into your local Council office and staff can print a copy for you.

Council decisions and responses are guided by formal processes. Emails, phone calls, online forms, written submissions, and attendance at Council meetings ensure your

feedback is officially received, documented, and considered.

Direct contact helps Councilofficers and your elected Councillors respond appropriately and, where possible, take action.

All elected Councillors have their email addresses and phone numbers listed on the Hilltops Council website if you need to contact us with any questions or concerns within the community.

An engaged community leads to better outcomes for everyone. By sharing your views respectfully and through the right channels, you help shape a community that reflects shared values, priorities, and needs.

Your voice matters - and Council wants to hear it.

Make sure it’s heard where it counts.

Cr Fiona Douglas