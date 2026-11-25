Members of the Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary presented Yvonne Dockett with a Branch Life Membership Certificate at a luncheon at the Boorowa Hotel on Tuesday 17 October. Yvonne was recognised for her outstanding contribution while serving as treasurer for many years. She was presented with the certificate on behalf of the Auxiliary by president Jenny Carter, who spoke about Yvonne’s significant contributions to the organisation, which helped ensure the provision of equipment and comfort for residents and staff. A former member of the Auxiliary who is now a resident at the RAC told Ms Carter she wished members of the Auxiliary could see the benefits the equipment and items purchased by the organisation provide for residents. The luncheon and certificate presentation acknowledged Yvonne’s years of service in supporting the ethos of the United Hospital Auxiliaries and its commitment to promoting the health and wellbeing of the town and wider community. A brief discussion about equipment currently being ordered by the MPS concluded the luncheon, along with a reminder about the roster for selling tickets in the Christmas raffle over the coming weekend and during Jingle Mingle. “The Auxiliary requires additional members to ensure it can continue its long history of providing Boorowa Hospital with additional equipment and services beyond the essentials provided by the Health Department,” Ms Carter said. She said she hoped people would speak with members manning the Auxiliary stalls over the weekend and during Jingle Mingle to learn how to join the Auxiliary and what it takes to be part of a vital organisation in Boorowa.