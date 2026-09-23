Why making your bed matters more than you'd think

Last week I wrote about the difference between depression, anxiety and PTSD, and why naming what's going on matters. This week I want to return to something from the first piece in this series — the morning I couldn't make my bed, and why that small task mattered more than it should have. I keep coming back to a commencement speech given by retired US Navy Admiral William McRaven, a former Navy SEAL, at the University of Texas in 2014. It opens with the same idea I started my first article with. Every morning during his SEAL training, instructors inspected the recruits' beds — corners square, sheets tight. It seemed pointless for men training to be warriors. But McRaven's point was that the task wasn't the point — completing it was. "If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed," he told the graduates. Do one small thing well, and you've built momentum before the day's even started. That's not motivational poster material. It's how routine actually works. Why the small stuff carries the big stuff Routine isn't about rigidity or productivity. It's about giving your day a shape that doesn't depend on how you're feeling when you wake up. On a good day it's barely noticeable. On a bad day, it's the thing that keeps you moving when nothing else is. That's exactly what I lost without realising it. Not one big collapse — small things quietly dropping away. The bed, the medication, the shower, the phone calls. Each looked minor alone. Together, they were the whole structure coming down. Mental health professionals call this behavioural activation — action coming before motivation, not after it. You don't wait to feel like doing something before you do it; you do it, and the feeling sometimes follows. Making a bed you don't feel like making is a small act of that. So is showering when you'd rather not, or turning up to work regardless. Routine as an early-warning system Routine has a second use that matters just as much — it's a way of noticing. If you know your own baseline, the moment you stop keeping it is information, for you and for the people who know you well enough to see it. That's the idea I keep returning to in this series: knowing someone's baseline lets you spot when they drift from it. Routine is one of the clearest parts of that baseline. A mate who always turns up to training and stops. A neighbour whose yard always looks kept and suddenly doesn't. None of it is proof on its own — but it's worth noticing, and worth asking about. Starting small If you're in a rough patch, the advice isn't to overhaul your life. Pick one small thing and do it, on purpose, every day, regardless of how you feel. For me it was the bed. For someone else it might be a cup of tea at the same time each morning, or checking in on family every Sunday. The task matters less than the consistency of showing up for it. And if you've noticed someone else's routine slipping, raise it too — gently. Not "are you okay," but noticing out loud, and offering time. Small things, done consistently, hold up bigger things than they look like they should. That was true in SEAL training, and it was true in my own bedroom on a morning I didn't much feel like getting up.