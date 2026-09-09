Where's Wally the Wombat?

He's back. Regular followers of This is Boorowa on Facebook will already know Wally the Wombat, and after some time away he's returned to check out the sights and sounds of his favourite town. Each week, Wally will be popping up somewhere different around Boorowa, and it's up to you to work out where. We'll share a photo of him at a mystery location along with a cryptic clue to point you in the right direction. Drop your comments onto our Boorowa News Facebook page, and the following week we'll reveal where he was hiding, then set him loose somewhere new. No prizes, just bragging rights and a good excuse to have a squiz around town. Let's see how quickly Boorowa can track him down again. This week's clue: Wally's found himself somewhere Boorowa keeps time — and remembers. Where is he? Tell us where you think he is in the comments.