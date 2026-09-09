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Where's Wally the Wombat?

<p>Wally\\'s back and settling in for another week around town. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>Wally\\'s back and settling in for another week around town. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

Wally's back and settling in for another week around town. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

See if you can work out Wally's whereabouts
Dean Franklin
September 9, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, September 9, 2026 • 06:12

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