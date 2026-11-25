Last Week: Wally was enjoying the warm weather down at the rope swingDean Franklin This week's clue: After a cool-off at the river last week, Wally's turned his attention to some very important little ones. This week he's keeping an eye on a group of pint-sized visitors who are spending a full day trying out a new routine for size. A few are nervous, a few are very excited, and every one of them is wondering what next year will bring. Wally reckons he knows a thing or two about looking after joeys, so he's popped in to make sure everyone is settled. There are lunchboxes, new friends and plenty of wide eyes. Keep your eyes peeled as you're out and about. Where is he? Tell us where you think he is in the Boorowa News Facebook page comments, and share your memory of your first day at school. Last week's reveal: Last week, Wally was down at the river, checking that the rope swing is still in working order for summer.