Where's Wally the Wombat?

This week's clue: After a stopover for gear and good advice last week, Wally's wandered somewhere altogether quieter. This time he's parked himself outside a place that holds onto Boorowa's past, think rammed earth, old stories, and more local history than you could take in during one visit. It's the sort of spot locals walk past all the time without a second glance, but Wally reckons it deserves a proper look. He's out the front, waiting to be spotted, so keep your eyes peeled as you're heading down the main street this week. Where is he? Tell us where you think he is in the comments on the Boorowa News Facebook page, bonus points if you can guess exactly where he's perched. Last week's reveal: Last week, Wally was found at Corkhill's Ag Services, checking out the gear and having a chat with the locals.