Where’s Wally the Wombat?

This week’s clue: After a bird’s-eye view from the pavilion last week, Wally’s come back down to earth for a more sentimental stop. This week he’s popped into a spot where the chairs have been turning for seven decades, and plenty of locals have walked out looking a little sharper than when they walked in. It’s a place for a good yarn as much as a tidy-up, and Wally reckons he’s picked up a few stories while waiting his turn. He’s here to say thanks to the man behind it all, who has served the district for a lifetime. Keep your eyes peeled as you’re out and about. Where is he? Tell us where you think he is in the Boorowa News Facebook comments, and share your favourite memory of the place. Last week's reveal: Last week, Wally was at the new pavilion at the Showground, perched on the first-floor railing and looking over the rugby league field during the Boorowa Touch Football and Netball Carnival. Wally at the Pavillion at the Showgraounds