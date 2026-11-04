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Where’s Wally the Wombat?

<p>Wally\\u2019s paying a special visit this week.</p>\\n
<p>Wally\\u2019s paying a special visit this week.</p>\\n

Wally’s paying a special visit this week.

Wally’s saying a fond farewell this week, can you guess where?
Dean Franklin
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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