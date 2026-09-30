Where's Wally the Wombat

Last week Wally was at the Boorowa MuseumDean Franklin This week's clue: After his visit to the museum last week, Wally's wandered a little further down the street and found himself outside one of Boorowa's old shopfronts - a spot with a name that hints at what it used to sell, even if it's not doing that trade anymore. He's parked himself out the front, taking in the old signage and wondering what the place looked like in its heyday. Keep an eye out as you're walking past this week - he's easy to miss if you're not looking. Where is he? Tell us where you think he is on our Boorowa News Facebook page - bonus points if you know a bit of the building's history too. Last week's reveal: Last week, Wally was spotted outside the Boorowa Museum, having a look at the old rammed-earth building and the stories inside.