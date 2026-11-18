This week’s clue: With the mercury on the rise, Wally has a plan to cool off, and it involves some serious testing. This week he’s checking that a summertime favourite is still up to the job. It’s the kind of thing you grab hold of tight, then let go at exactly the right moment, and the landing is always a splash. Generations of locals have made a leap here, and Wally wants to be sure it’s all in working order before the crowds arrive. Think carefully, because it’s not the town pool, though there’s plenty of water involved. Keep your eyes peeled as you’re out and about. Where is he? Tell us where you think he is in the Boorowa News Facebook comments, and share your best summer memory from the spot. Last week’s reveal: Two weeks ago Wally was at Bertie's Baa-Baa shop saying farewell to an old friend