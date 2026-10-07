Where's Wally the Wombat?

This week's clue: After a nostalgic stop at the old Model Store last week, Wally's tummy has started rumbling. This week he's found somewhere that can sort out just about any craving, whether you're after something hot and flaky, something fresh and rolled, or a cold sip with a bit of fun at the bottom of the cup. Wally can't decide what to order, so he's been hanging around while he makes up his mind. It's the kind of place that's handy for a lunch run, a quick pick-me-up or a treat on the way home. Keep your eyes peeled as you're out and about this week. Where is he? Tell us where you think he is in the comments, and what you reckon Wally should order. Last week's reveal: FLast week Wally was at the old model store. PHOTO Dean Franklin Last week, Wally was spotted outside the old Model Store, taking in the old signage and wondering what the place looked like in its heyday.