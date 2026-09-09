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Where were you when the twin towers fell?

<p>Boorowa War Memorial Plaque. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>Boorowa War Memorial Plaque. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

Boorowa War Memorial Plaque. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

Twenty-five years on from September 11, I recall where I was that day.
Dean Franklin
September 9, 2026 • 08:00

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