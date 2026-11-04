When control becomes abuse

Regional NSW has recorded more than three times the rate of reported coercive control incidents compared with Greater Sydney since the behaviour became a criminal offence two years ago. New figures from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research show police recorded 15.2 coercive control incidents per 100,000 people in regional NSW between July 2024 and June 2026, compared with 4.3 per 100,000 in Greater Sydney. The figures form part of a state-wide report released in September, which identified 682 incidents recorded by NSW Police during the first two years of the legislation. While the figures do not identify the number of incidents occurring specifically in the Hilltops, they highlight the importance of recognising forms of domestic and family violence that may not involve physical injuries. As our community prepares for Paint the Hilltops Purple on November 20, local support services are encouraging locals to recognise that abuse can take many forms, including behaviours that are difficult for others to see. Young Crisis Accommodation Centre (YCAC) manager Kerri Palmer said recognising non-physical abuse was an important part of understanding domestic and family violence. "I think one of the most important messages is that domestic and family violence is not always physical, and it is not always visible," Ms Palmer said. "There are many forms of domestic violence – it can be emotional and psychological abuse, coercive control, financial abuse, intimidation, isolation and threats." Coercive control involves a repeated pattern of abusive behaviour used to dominate, intimidate or isolate another person, gradually undermining their independence and sense of safety. According to the state government, warning signs can include controlling everyday decisions, preventing contact with family or friends, monitoring movements, restricting finances, threats and repeated humiliation. Individual behaviours may appear minor in isolation, but their repeated use to create fear and maintain control can have serious consequences. Since 1 July 2024 coercive control has been a criminal offence in NSW, when a person engages in a pattern of abusive behaviour towards a current or former intimate partner with the intention of coercing or controlling them. The offence applies to repeated physical or non-physical abuse occurring from that date. The latest NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report found harassment, monitoring or tracking featured in 59 per cent of recorded coercive control incidents, while threats or intimidation were identified in 55 per cent and financial abuse in 54 per cent. On average, each recorded incident involved four distinct controlling behaviours. The Paint the Hilltops Purple campaign aims to bring these often-hidden behaviours into everyday conversations. Purple circles featuring questions such as "Are you afraid to disagree with your partner?" and "Does someone withhold money to control you?" will appear around Young, encouraging people to reflect on their own relationships and recognise concerning behaviour. Ms Palmer said domestic and family violence was not a private issue, but one that required a community response. "You don't need to be a professional to make a difference," she said. "Sometimes it is simply about listening without judgement, believing someone when they disclose abuse, knowing where to direct them for support or challenging attitudes that excuse or minimise violence." People experiencing domestic and family violence can contact YCAC on 6382 4436 or the national 1800RESPECT service on 1800 737 732. Anyone in immediate danger should call Triple Zero (000).