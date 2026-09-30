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When Boorowa becomes the festival

<p>Pipe bands bring colour, tradition and plenty of atmosphere to the Boorowa Irish Woolfest Street Parade. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Pipe bands bring colour, tradition and plenty of atmosphere to the Boorowa Irish Woolfest Street Parade. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Pipe bands bring colour, tradition and plenty of atmosphere to the Boorowa Irish Woolfest Street Parade. PHOTO: Supplied

Boorowa comes alive as the Irish Woolfest turns the town into celebration.
Sharon Smithers
September 30, 2026 • 02:00

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