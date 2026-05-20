Learn How to Use a Defibrillator at Free Workshops in Young

The community is being encouraged to learn potentially life-saving skills this month, with free CPR and defibrillator (AED) training sessions set to help community members feel more confident responding in an emergency.

Presented by the Young Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC), the sessions aim to give people practical knowledge about how and when to use a defibrillator — particularly as more than 70 AEDs are now located throughout the Young area.

Training sessions will be held at the Young Services Club on Thursday 21 May 21 and Saturday, 23 May, with three session times available each day at 11am, 1.30pm and 3pm.

Young LHAC committee member Roz Hill said many people see defibrillators in public places but are unsure how they work or whether they would feel confident using one in an emergency situation.

“Defibrillators are out there in the community, but many people see the glassed box and don’t know what it is or how to use it,” she said.

“We want people of all ages — especially sporting groups and local businesses — to feel confident knowing when and how to step in. These machines are there to save lives, and anyone can use them.

The free sessions are designed to help build community awareness and confidence around cardiac emergencies, where early CPR and fast access to a defibrillator can significantly improve survival outcomes.

Ms Hill said the strong network of publicly accessible defibrillators across Young had been made possible through community support and local initiatives.

“The Rotary Club of Young has sponsored several machines for main street businesses, and many sporting clubs have accessed grants to install them at their facilities,” she said.

Light refreshments will be provided during the sessions, with bookings essential due to limited places.

To book or find out more, contact Roz Hill on 0407 950 605.

The Young Local Health Advisory Committee also welcomes new members interested in supporting local health initiatives and strengthening connections between the community and local health services.

Harden Horse Trials 2026

Murrumburrah Harden Showground

Saturday 23 May and Sunday 24 May | from 8.00AM

Around 200 horses and riders are expected to compete at the Harden Horse Trials across the three exciting disciplines of dressage, show jumping and cross country. From the elegance and precision of dressage to the fast-paced thrills of cross country jumping, the event offers something for horse lovers of all ages. Spectators are welcome to come along and enjoy the action, with a canteen run by the Harden Pony Club and plenty of opportunities to get close to the horses.

Cancer Council Biggest Morning Tea

Wombat Cottage Café, Wombat

Friday 22 May | 10.30AM

The Wombat community is coming together for a relaxed Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser in support of the Cancer Council. Hosted by Wombat Cottage Café and supported by the Wombat NSW History Group, the morning invites locals and visitors to enjoy a cuppa, connect with the community and help raise funds for cancer research and support services. Everyone attending will also go into the draw to win a lucky door prize.

Elders Young Information Breakfast

Elders Young

Friday 29 May | 8.00AM

Local farmers, landholders and rural business operators are invited to attend the Elders Young Information Breakfast, featuring practical insights and industry updates across key areas of agriculture and rural business. The morning will include presentations from Elders specialists covering finance, livestock, agronomy, wool, rural products, insurance and real estate. Breakfast and refreshments will be provided, with the event offering an opportunity for local producers to connect, learn and discuss current industry challenges and opportunities.

Live After Five at Bulla Creek Brewing Co. – Outback Debutante’s Ball

Bulla Creek Brewing Co., Monteagle

Friday 29 May, 5pm - 7pm | Saturday 30 May, 12pm - 3pm

Following a successful run during the Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Arts and Cultural Trail, the much-loved Outback Debutante’s Ball by Hilltops Regional Theatre Co. is returning to Bulla Creek Brewing Co. at Monteagle. The entertaining production promises an enjoyable afternoon of local theatre, laughter and community spirit, with guests invited to arrive early, relax in the brewery setting and enjoy woodfired pizzas before the show begins.

SavourLife Pet Adoption Day

Pets Domain Young

Saturday 30 May | 10.00AM

Pets Domain Young will host a special Pet Adoption Day in partnership with SavourLife and Iron Dog Rescue, giving animal lovers the chance to meet rescue pets, hear their stories and support local rescue efforts. While adoptions will not take place on the day, visitors can learn more about rescue animals and how to help pets in need. For every bag of SavourLife dry dog food purchased, an equivalent bag will be donated to a local rescue group.

Circle of Security Parenting Series

Hilltops Community Hub, Young

Tuesdays 2, 9, 16 & 23 June | 10.00AM

Parents and carers of babies and young children are invited to take part in the Circle of Security Parenting Series at the Hilltops Community Hub in Young. Presented by parenting and support worker Jenny Spring, the free program is designed to help parents better understand children’s emotional needs, strengthen family relationships, and build confidence in responding with care and connection. The sessions explore emotional regulation, self-esteem, and secure parent-child relationships in a supportive and welcoming environment.