Young Unlocked set to bring free day of fun to local youth

Young people aged 12 to 24 from across the Hilltops are being invited to PCYC Young for a free day of activities, entertainment and connection when Young Unlocked 2026 is held on Saturday, September 12.

Presented by the Hilltops Youth Action Group in partnership with Hilltops Community Hub and supported by the NSW Government, the event is all about recognising and celebrating young people while giving them the chance to have fun, try something different and spend time with others their own age.

Running from 10am to 2pm, Young Unlocked will bring together a wide range of free activities, with plenty on offer for different interests.

Young people can try a virtual reality experience, head into the gaming zone, tackle the rock-climbing wall or see how long they can stay aboard the mechanical bull.

There will also be giant inflatables, laser tag, games and challenges throughout the day, giving participants plenty of opportunities to get involved or simply enjoy the atmosphere with friends.

A free sausage sizzle will also be available.

While the activities are a big part of the day, Young Unlocked is also designed to give young people a place to connect, socialise and enjoy an event created specifically for their age group.

The event is open to young people aged 12 to 24 from across the Hilltops region, including Young, Boorowa, Harden and surrounding villages.

To make the day more accessible for those living outside Young, a limited-seat bus service will be available for young people travelling from Boorowa and Harden.

Anyone wanting to secure a place on the bus will need to book ahead by texting their full name, town, age and a parent or guardian’s phone number to 0447 277 560.

Organisers are encouraging families, schools, organisations and community networks to help spread the word so young people from across the region have the opportunity to take part.

With everything from gaming and virtual reality to climbing, inflatables and laser tag, the event offers plenty of reasons to get out of the house, meet up with friends and enjoy a day designed for local youth.

Young Unlocked 2026 will be held at PCYC Young on Saturday, September 12 from 10am to 2pm.

The event is free and open to young people aged 12 to 24, with all activities and the sausage sizzle included.

Mystic Street Crew Car Meet

Anderson Park, Lovell Street, Young

Saturday, 5 September | 6.00PM

Kick off the warmer season with Mystic Street Crew at a relaxed community car meet in Young. Bring along your car, bike, ute, truck or project, catch up with fellow motoring enthusiasts and enjoy an evening checking out local builds. Free entry and everyone is welcome.

Young & Region Farmers Market

Anderson Park, Lovell Street, Young

Saturday, 5 September | 9.00AM–12.00PM

Browse fresh seasonal produce, artisan breads and pastries, local honey, jams, preserves, handmade gifts, woodwork and more at the Young & Region Farmers Market. Meet local growers and makers, enjoy live music and soak up the relaxed community atmosphere.

Ladies Day

Young Sporties Bowling Club, 1 Lachlan Street, Young

Saturday, 12 September | 2.00PM–9.00PM

Gather the girls for an afternoon and evening of sipping, sparkling and socialising, with a glass of wine on arrival, nibbles, a sweet treat, live music, a photo booth, games and a mystery guest speaker. Tickets: $50 per person, non-refundable.

The Sir George Spring Markets

The Sir George, 320 Riverside Drive, Jugiong

Sunday, 13 September | 10.00AM–3.00PM

Spend a relaxed Sunday in Jugiong at The Sir George Spring Markets, featuring local makers, unique finds and plenty of country hospitality. Browse, discover and enjoy the community atmosphere in the historic village. Free entry.

Rural Women’s Day at Clifton House & Gardens

Clifton House & Gardens, Young

Friday, 2 October | 11.30AM–3.00PM

Celebrate the sixth Hilltops Region Rural Women’s Day with a relaxed garden-party lunch at Clifton House & Gardens. Enjoy a two-course lunch, beautiful surrounds and a garden tour, with the day designed around connection, conversation and celebrating rural and regional women. All ages welcome; under-18s must attend with an adult.

Boorowa Quick Shear Competition

Boorowa Ex-Services & Citizens Club, Boorowa

Saturday, 3 October | From 11.00AM

The Boorowa Quick Shear returns for 2026 with more than $11,000 in cash and prizes. Competitors will take on Open, Seniors, Intermediate, Local and Learner categories in a fast-paced day of shearing action. Spectators are welcome. Registrations: 02 6385 3338 or Andrew Ford on 0447 851 218.