From swimming pool upgrades and sporting facilities to better footpaths, roads and public spaces, Hilltops residents currently have an opportunity to help shape the future of their communities. Council is inviting public feedback on a draft infrastructure plan that lists 47 proposed project entries across Young, Boorowa, Harden–Murrumburrah and surrounding areas. The projects are not set in stone, and Council wishes to hear from the community. The draft Section 7.12 Contributions Plan 2026 sets out how money collected from future building and development could help pay for new and improved public infrastructure over the next ten years. Among the proposals put forward are improvements to Young's main street, Blackguard Gully and walking and cycling paths, upgrades to Boorowa's swimming pool and sporting facilities, and new changerooms at Roberts Park in Harden. The plan also includes road improvements, playground upgrades and community facilities. How would the projects be funded? When certain new buildings or developments are approved, the developer may be required to pay a contribution to Council. That money helps pay for infrastructure needed as towns grow, such as roads, parks, footpaths and community facilities. Council is proposing to seek NSW Government approval to increase the contribution rate from 1 per cent to 2 per cent for eligible residential developments costing more than $250,000. The higher rate has not been approved, and not all developments are required to pay the levy. Council estimates the increase could generate approximately $7.6 million over five years to help fund infrastructure projects. What is being proposed? The draft plan identifies three groups of projects. The first includes 13 projects proposed to use developer contributions already collected within the former Young, Boorowa and Harden council areas. Some would also need additional funding. A further 20 projects are identified for possible delivery over the next five years, with another 14 listed for the following five years, through to 2036. Together, the proposed five-year projects have an estimated cost of $18.6 million, with funding expected to come from a combination of developer contributions and other sources, including grants. Importantly, inclusion in the draft plan does not mean a project has been approved, fully funded or guaranteed to proceed. Why does your feedback matter? Council wants to know whether the proposed projects reflect community needs and whether other infrastructure improvements should be considered. Residents can support projects already on the list, raise concerns or suggest something they believe has been overlooked. Suggestions need to be realistic, clearly described and capable of being funded and delivered within the proposed planning timeframe. Following the consultation period, Council will review submissions before deciding whether to adopt the plan, make changes or not proceed. Any proposed increase to the developer contributions levy would also require approval from the NSW Minister for Planning. How to have your say The draft plan is available through the Have Your Say section of Hilltops Council's website at www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au. Residents can read the full document, review the proposed projects and lodge a submission online. Hard copies are also available for viewing at Council's administration offices in Young, Boorowa and Harden. Anyone can make a submission, including residents, community groups, businesses and developers. Submissions close at 5pm on Monday 7 December.