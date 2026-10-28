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Wally’s getting match-fit this week, can you guess where?

Wally\\u2019s found a spot with a view this week.
Wally\\u2019s found a spot with a view this week.
Wally’s found a spot with a view this week.
Wally’s had the best seat in the house this week, can you guess where?
Dean Franklin
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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