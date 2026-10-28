Wally’s getting match-fit this week, can you guess where?

Wally playing chess at Fleming's property servicesDean Franklin This week's clue After a game of chess last week, Wally swapped the board for a front row seat. Before the crowds rolled in, and the whistles were blown, Wally was making sure everything was in order for one of the biggest days of the year. Keep your eyes peeled as you’re out and about. Where is he? Tell us where you think he is in the comments, and whether you were there on the day. Last week’s reveal: Last week, Wally was at Flemings Real Estate, planning his next move over a game of chess