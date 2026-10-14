Upcycled wool competition more than doubles in second year

A competition turning unwanted woollen garments and materials into new creations more than doubled its entries at this year’s Boorowa Irish Woolfest. The second Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Competition attracted 37 entries in 2026, up from 16 when the competition was launched last year. Entries came from across the Hilltops and further afield, while entrants ranged in age from 10 through to people in their 70s and older. The competition was created to highlight the durability and versatility of wool, support wool growers and encourage people to reuse and repurpose woollen materials rather than send them to landfill. It also aims to give younger people a creative way to think about upcycling. This year the competition became more visible, with entries displayed in shopfronts and business windows throughout the CBD in the lead-up to the Boorowa Irish Woolfest. Businesses providing display space included Ray White Rural, Valmar Services, The Bakery Boorowa, Flemings Property Services, D & L Country, Boorowa Community Op Shop, The Occasional Wine Bar and Bibliotheque, Boorowa Pharmacy, Sheree’s Studio, Birds, Bees & Me and the Nutrien Wool Store. The former Murphy Brothers building in Pudman Street, which is currently being renovated, was also used to display entries. The competition was divided into Junior, Intermediate and Open categories, with entries judged on imagination, creativity and use of resources rather than the technical standard of sewing, knitting or crochet. Independent judges Jennie Curtis and Chris White brought extensive textile and design experience to the task. In the Junior category, Sunny Newman of Rye Park was awarded first place, with Milla Apps of Boorowa second. The Intermediate category was made up of students from the 2026 Yass High School Textiles class, with Zackary Abel taking first place, Mia Penney second and Alina Kazimi third. Jane Kendall of Braidwood won the Open category, followed by Linda Noll of Young in second place and Michelle Hazelton in third. The Junior awards were announced by Canberra Regional Felters president and Yass High School textiles teacher Annette Barberis, while Peter Gray of Ray White Rural Boorowa presented the Intermediate results. Linda Bensley from the organising committee announced the Open category winners. Organisers are already looking towards the 2027 competition, with several entrants donating their creations to be auctioned to help fund next year’s event. The money raised will be used to support the competition and help increase prize money as organisers seek to attract an even larger field next year. Entries must contain at least 50 per cent wool fibre. The competition was supported by Bees to Honey Marketing, Hilltops Connect, Joanne and Craig Mahoney, Ray White Rural Boorowa, Canberra Felters and Boorowa Landcare Group.