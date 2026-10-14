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Upcycled wool competition more than doubles in second year

<p>Sunny Newman\\u2019s first-place entry in the Junior category of the 2026 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Competition.</p>\\n
<p>Sunny Newman\\u2019s first-place entry in the Junior category of the 2026 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Competition.</p>\\n

Sunny Newman’s first-place entry in the Junior category of the 2026 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Competition.

An upcycled wool fashion trail showcases creativity across Boorowa Irish Woolfest
Sharon Smithers
October 14, 2026 • 05:00

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