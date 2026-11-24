Last Friday 20 November saw communities all over the area came together for Paint the Hilltops Purple, with Murrumburrah-Harden Rotary out in force on Neill Street to spread the message. The day has been held for the last four years and is the product of many groups working together to talk about and try to prevent domestic and family violence. Murrumburrah-Harden Rotary president Rita O’Connor said she was pleased to see those who attended and braved the weather and hopes for growth in the coming years. “We didn't have a lot of people, but I think my aim for next year is try to get some more groups involved,” Rita said. “It would be good to get some males out of sports clubs involved, because if you'd seen there's quite a few females, but very, very little support from males.” Rita added that all three schools in Harden and Murrumburrah were supportive of the event, with students attending the stall, taking part in classroom activities and wearing purple on the day. Young Crisis Accommodation Centre manager Kerri Palmer commended the Harden schools and volunteer groups who got involved this year. “It’s taken a couple of years, but I feel like schools and businesses and organisations now know what the term Paint the Hilltops Purple means and they've really taken on the initiative,” Ms Palmer said. “Rotary have come on board so that they can have a presentation down the main streets of Boorowa and Harden. “It now covers the entire region, which I think is a really important step towards actually involving everyone in the conversation.” The day is organised by members of the Hilltops Domestic and Family Violence Reference Group, which includes local police, health services and volunteer groups.