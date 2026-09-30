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The Boorowa men who marched to war together

<p>Private John Henry Wesley MM</p>\\n
<p>Private John Henry Wesley MM</p>\\n

Private John Henry Wesley MM

Six local men joined the same battalion — few came home unscathed
Dean Franklin
September 30, 2026 • 02:00

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