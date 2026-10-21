Stallholder support from HRDC

A new initiative has been rolled for prospective stallholders in Harden and surrounds, aimed at reducing the costs of setting up shop at events locally or further afield. Harden Murrumburrah Regional Development (HRDC) is behind the project, pledging to reimburse the cost of a year's public liability insurance for first-time stallholders. HRDC project and events manager Antonia Brown said the support can kickstart locals wanting to get a stall off the ground and then take it on the road. “You’re not just limited to coming to the Harden markets, you can go wherever you like, as long as you attend at least four local events in the first year,” Ms Brown said. Those events extend beyond the local community markets, which are held every two months and were well attended last weekend. Others include the upcoming Harden Community Bank Show on 14 November and Christmas Markets on 20 December, as well as the recent Harden Kite Festival. “I’m really happy to speak to anyone who is thinking about taking the step into market trading, and helping them get set up and organised,” Antonia added. HRDC CEO Melissa Pinney has also called on locals to access the support and noted they can help sellers enter the online world. “The local community have told us they wanted to grow our local business community and support a strong buy-local mindset,” Ms Pinney said. “This initiative delivers on that and strengthens the tourism appeal our community identified as a priority. “There's also an online products extension for anyone taking their first step into selling online “If you're in Harden-Murrumburrah, Wombat, Jugiong, or Galong and have been sitting on an idea, now is the time.” Antonia can be contacted on 0427 862 173 for anyone looking to receive the support available.