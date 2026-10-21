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Stallholder support from HRDC

<p>The Harden Community Markets last Sunday</p>\\n
<p>The Harden Community Markets last Sunday</p>\\n

The Harden Community Markets last Sunday

Assistance available in the lead-up to the Harden Show and Christmas Markets
Russ Haylock
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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