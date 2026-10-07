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Sheep run the main street as sun returns for Irish Woolfest

<p>The Running of the Sheep in Boorowa from the air. PHOTO: Andrew Briggs</p>\\n
<p>The Running of the Sheep in Boorowa from the air. PHOTO: Andrew Briggs</p>\\n

The Running of the Sheep in Boorowa from the air. PHOTO: Andrew Briggs

150 wethers, wool trucks and a shearing shack on Marsden Street
Dean Franklin
October 7, 2026 • 05:00

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