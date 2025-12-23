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Shamrock Trail: The man behind the J.J. Cummins Building

<p>JJ Cummins Building. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>JJ Cummins Building. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

JJ Cummins Building. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

From struggling contractor to one of Boorowa's biggest business names
Dean Franklin
December 23, 2025 • 05:00
Updated, September 23, 2026 • 03:46

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