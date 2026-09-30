Social media
Home page>News>Community>Shamrock Trail, Stop Six...
Community

Shamrock Trail, Stop Six: The Court House Hotel

<p>The Court House Hotel in 1904</p>\\n
<p>The Court House Hotel in 1904</p>\\n

The Court House Hotel in 1904

Boorowa's oldest hotel site began life in 1853 as the Crown Inn.
Dean Franklin
September 30, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES