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Shamrock Trail, stop nine: The Boorowa War Memorial

<p>Boorowa War Memorial was officially opened on Remembrance Day 1933. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>Boorowa War Memorial was officially opened on Remembrance Day 1933. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

Boorowa War Memorial was officially opened on Remembrance Day 1933. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

It took Boorowa 15 years to agree on how to remember its fallen
Dean Franklin
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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