Social media
Home page>News>Community>Shamrock Trail, Stop 10:...
Community

Shamrock Trail, Stop 10: The Union Bank

<p>Union Bank, built in 1930, became the ANZ Bank in 1951.</p>\\n
<p>Union Bank, built in 1930, became the ANZ Bank in 1951.</p>\\n

Union Bank, built in 1930, became the ANZ Bank in 1951.

Four homes in 45 years before the bank settled behind its arch
Dean Franklin
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES