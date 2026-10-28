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Send the text: The Shaka Project’s simple ask of Boorowa

<p>Shaka Project Founder Sean Weir. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>Shaka Project Founder Sean Weir. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

Shaka Project Founder Sean Weir. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

A night of honest talk, and a challenge to send three check-in texts
Dean Franklin
October 28, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, October 28, 2026 • 09:34

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