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Rye Park war widow Joan Birnie remembers husband Tom, 55 years on

<p>Joan Birnie holding the photo of her and Tom. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>Joan Birnie holding the photo of her and Tom. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

Joan Birnie holding the photo of her and Tom. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

Two cars, a padre from her play, and the news every army wife dreaded
Dean Franklin
October 21, 2026 • 05:00

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