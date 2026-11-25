The congregation singing "How great Thou art" at the closing service.Lillian Southwell The Legacy of Rye Park Church.Lillian Southwell After almost 100 years, the doors of Rye Park Uniting Church have closed, with about 140 people filling the church for a final service on [DATE TO CONFIRM]. The church at 70 Yass Street was opened on 22 October 1927, missing its centenary by a year. The site is understood to date back to 1866, when a Wesleyan chapel was built there. Three churches have stood on the site over the years, including a brick Sunday school added about 1956. Garry Southwell, one of the last four members of the congregation, said the reason for closing was simple. "No people," he said. Garry said that in the 1970s it was common to have 50 or 60 people at a Sunday service, along with about 30 children in Sunday school. Over time, older members retired or moved to Yass and aged care, and their children often built careers elsewhere. By the end, only Garry, Lillian, Ron and Lorraine Vaness remained. "It's pretty hard to have a service with only four people," he said. "And of course you've got the maintenance on the building." Rye Park once had three churches operating, each closing for the same reason. The village school closed a couple of years ago, and with no shop in the village, residents have grown used to driving to town. Despite the small numbers, the final service drew a crowd of former members, including many who had moved away. Garry said he was not surprised. "A few people said, I don't know whether many people would come. I said, you just wait. It's Rye Park. They'll come." Reverend Bronwyn Murphy, a former minister of the church about 15 years ago, was guest speaker. Garry said the singing was a highlight, as the congregation had long been known for its enthusiastic hymns. "My dad used to tell me years ago, sing like your life depends upon it," he said. "On the Sunday, they really did." Garry said the congregation had "punched above its weight" for decades, with a number of members going on to further Christian studies and lay preaching. Rye Park is part of the Yass Parish, and was once part of the Boorowa Circuit of the Methodist Church before the Uniting Church formed about 1977. Garry has served as Yass parish chairperson for nearly 20 years across several terms. He and Lillian now worship at Boorowa Uniting Church. He said closures were not unique to Rye Park, with churches in Canberra and Sydney also closing. "When you've got no people, you can't have a church," he said.