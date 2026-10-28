Rotary Markets draw steady crowd to Old Court House

The Boorowa Rotary Markets were a little quieter than usual on Saturday 24 October, but organisers said visitors kept trickling through the Old Court House grounds. Rotary Club of Boorowa public image officer Lyn Diskon said she believed two things were behind the smaller crowd: the camping lifestyle show in Canberra, and uncertainty about whether threatening storms would hit. Picnic races and a golf competition were also on in the district, and the market was down a couple of stallholders for the same reasons. “Our stallholders have lives other than the markets,” Ms Diskon said. Rising fuel costs are also making stallholders more selective about which markets they travel to, she said. Site fees are $10. It was only the second market of the season, after a strong turnout last month. “People are glad to see it back,” Ms Diskon said. The markets run on the fourth Saturday of each month from September to December, and again from February to May. They break for January because of the heat and Australia Day, and for winter because it is too cold and wet. Rotary provides a barbecue at each market, and local community groups can put their hand up to run it. Rotary supplies the food and infrastructure, and the groups do the cooking and keep the proceeds. This month the RSL NSW Boorowa Sub Branch manned the BBQ. The next market will be held on Saturday 28 November. The December market will move to the third Saturday, 19 December, because the fourth Saturday falls on Boxing Day.