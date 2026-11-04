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Remembrance Day a time to reflect, honour and recall

<p>Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging locals to pay their respects to those who have served this Remembrance Day. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging locals to pay their respects to those who have served this Remembrance Day. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging locals to pay their respects to those who have served this Remembrance Day. PHOTO: Supplied

Services to be held in Young, Harden and Boorowa
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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