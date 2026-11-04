Remembrance Day a time to reflect, honour and recall

Remembrance Day will be commemorated across the Hilltops next Wednesday 11 November, with residents encouraged to pay their respects to those who have served. The Young RSL Sub-Branch invite the community to join them for a commemorative service at the Cenotaph in Anderson Park from 11am Sharp The Boorowa RSL Sub-Branch invite the community to join them at the Boorowa War Memorial for a commemorative service starting at 10:45am, followed by light refreshments at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club, where a new World War I Nominal Roll is to be unveiled. The Murrumburrah-Harden chapter of the Cootamundra RSL Sub-Branch are inviting the community to join them for a commemorative service at Newson Park from 11am sharp. Community members are encouraged to wear a red poppy in remembrance. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the day gives communities across the electorate an important opportunity to remember the extraordinary sacrifices made by generations of servicemen and women. “Remembrance Day is a solemn reminder of the courage, service and sacrifice that have helped shape the freedoms we enjoy today,” Ms Cooke said. “Across our region, we are proud of our strong military connections and the many local families who have contributed to Australia’s defence forces over generations. “From our larger regional centres to our smallest rural communities, memorials stand as a lasting tribute to those who answered the call to serve. “They remind us that behind every name is a story of service, sacrifice and devotion to country.” Ms Cooke urges residents to attend their local commemorative services and observe one minute of silence at 11am. “It is important that we continue to pass on the stories of service to younger generations so they understand the significance of Remembrance Day and the values of courage, mateship and sacrifice that underpin it,” Ms Cooke said. “No matter if you’re attending a service, laying a wreath, wearing a red poppy or taking a moment to reflect, every act of remembrance helps ensure that the sacrifices of our veterans are never forgotten.” Ms Cooke also paid tribute to local RSL Sub-branches, veterans’ organisations, schools, and community groups that organise commemorative events throughout the electorate each year. “These ceremonies bring communities together and ensure the legacy of those who served lives on,” Ms Cooke said. “We remember them, we honour them, and we thank them.”