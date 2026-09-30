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Reg Croker, the man behind Boorowa's Running of the Sheep

<p>Reg Croker with the 1910 Wolseley handpiece that will be put to good use at Woolfest.</p>\\n
<p>Reg Croker with the 1910 Wolseley handpiece that will be put to good use at Woolfest.</p>\\n

Reg Croker with the 1910 Wolseley handpiece that will be put to good use at Woolfest.

The quiet work behind Woolfest's most famous few minutes
Dean Franklin
September 30, 2026 • 06:00

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