NSW Police are inviting Hilltops locals to attend their upcoming ‘Be a Cop in Your Hometown’ information day, to be held in Young on Saturday 5 September.

The event is open to anyone interested in becoming a police officer as future career move and will run from 9:30am until 2:30pm at PCYC Young on Lachlan Street.

The program is hoping to incentivise people living rurally to join the force and provide them an opportunity to stay in their local communities.

The Hilltops fall into the Hume Police District, and while this is not a high-priority area for new recruits, there are still opportunities available.

“For many people, a career with the NSW Police Force no longer means leaving the region they love," assistant commissioner Joe Cassar APM said.

"Through Be a Cop in Your Hometown, eligible recruits may have the opportunity to build a policing career while maintaining the lifestyle, family connections and community ties to their local community.

"Local police bring valuable local knowledge, strong community connections and a genuine commitment to making the community they live in, a better and safer place to live.”

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke echoed the thoughts of the assistant commissioner, encoruaging locals to attend the event.

“It really is a win-win when locals can pursue a rewarding career right here at home, get paid to train, and at the same time, close gaps in an essential service rural

communities rely on,” Ms Cooke said.

“This is a great opportunity to get a feel for whether this could be the right career path for you, with no expectations or strings attached.

“There’s nothing to lose by turning up and asking any questions you may have about a career in policing and opportunities for work in the bush.

"NSW Police recruits are the highest paid in the country, and there are further financial incentives for staying rural."

There is also a program in place for those looking to becoming elite athletes, as well a targeted Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander recruitment program.

For more information, visit https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/recruitment.