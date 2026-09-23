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Operation Jaywick: the raid fought by 14 men in a fishing boat

<p>MV Krait - Used in Operation Jaywick PHOTO: Australian War Memorial</p>\\n
<p>MV Krait - Used in Operation Jaywick PHOTO: Australian War Memorial</p>\\n

MV Krait - Used in Operation Jaywick PHOTO: Australian War Memorial

This week marks the anniversary of an audacious World War II raid
Dean Franklin
September 23, 2026 • 06:00

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