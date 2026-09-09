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One barber, six generations: 70 years behind the scissors in Boorowa

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Evans family a part of barber Bertie McMahon's seven decades of trims in Boorowa.
Dean Franklin
September 9, 2026 • 03:31
Updated, September 9, 2026 • 03:31

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