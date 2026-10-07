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New kites, new rides set to lift Harden festival

<p>Hopes are high for another blue sky on Kite Festival Day. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Hopes are high for another blue sky on Kite Festival Day. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Hopes are high for another blue sky on Kite Festival Day. PHOTOS: Supplied

A major Harden event coming up this Saturday
Sharon Smithers
October 7, 2026 • 01:00

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