New arts and makers collective takes shape in Boorowa

Boorowa has a new creative collective, with local artists and makers joining forces to promote each other’s work and bring more art to the town. The Boorowa Arts & Makers (BAM) Collective held its inaugural meeting on Monday 2 November at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club, following an establishment meeting at The Bakery Boorowa on Tuesday 25 August. Office bearers were confirmed at the meeting, with Ang Hart as president, Lyn Diskon as secretary, Angie Farthing as treasurer and Bec Bruce in charge of publicity. The group chose its name by consensus from a shortlist that included Boorowa Creates and Creative Boorowa. Membership will cost $10 a year, and the collective will meet on the first Monday of each month at 5.30pm at rotating venues. The next meeting is on Monday 7 December. The Rotary Club of Boorowa is holding between $1200 and $1400 as the group’s starting funds, raised through members’ volunteering at the Boorowa Community Op Shop. The collective will make its public debut with a fundraising barbecue at the Rotary Community Markets in Old Courthouse Park on Saturday 28 November, with set-up from 7.30am. Members will introduce the group to the community, and volunteers are welcome to help. Anyone interested can contact Ang Hart at ang@anghart.com. Looking ahead, the collective plans to piggy-back on the 2027 Hilltops Off the Beaten Track art trail, showcasing its members alongside the Rotary Club of Boorowa’s annual art sale at the Boorowa Rec Club. Other ideas include workshops, travelling shows and placing artists and makers in shop windows, similar to the Follow the Yarn event held in Crookwell’s main street earlier this year. Instead of a newsletter, the group intends to run a regular column in local media. Kim Stewart of The Bakery Boorowa has also offered space in the bakery’s gallery for smaller locally made items, such as greeting cards. Members are already busy. Denise Scholz-Wulfing will lead a plein air drawing session at the Big Tree near the Boorowa River from 9.30am on Tuesday 10 November, and also runs open print club sessions at the Boorowa Museum. Ang Hart will exhibit with Judy Barker and Jodie Munday in Connections Entwined at 95 on Nasmyth Gallery in Young from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 December, and with Leah Reeves in Ground Rules at Connect @ Gunning Station from Friday 4 December to Friday 29 January. Ideas and event details for members can be sent to boorowaartistsmakerscollective@gmail.com.