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New arts and makers collective takes shape in Boorowa

<p>The newly formed BAM Collective executive. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n
<p>The newly formed BAM Collective executive. PHOTO: Dean Franklin</p>\\n

The newly formed BAM Collective executive. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

Shop windows, workshops and travelling shows: BAM’s big ideas
Dean Franklin
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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