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Murrumburrah-Harden Rotary launch first ever writer's festival

<p>President Rita O\\'Connor hopes that the event will draw readers from inside and outside the local area. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>President Rita O\\'Connor hopes that the event will draw readers from inside and outside the local area. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

President Rita O'Connor hopes that the event will draw readers from inside and outside the local area. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Tickets are available in the link at the end of this article, or on Facebook
Russ Haylock
September 23, 2026 • 06:00

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