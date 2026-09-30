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Mural to come alive

<p>The underpass will be bought to life this weekend. PHOTO: Dean Franklin </p>\\n
<p>The underpass will be bought to life this weekend. PHOTO: Dean Franklin </p>\\n

The underpass will be bought to life this weekend. PHOTO: Dean Franklin

Artist Blake Pollard will create Boorowa’s new riverwalk mural live during Woolfest
Sharon Smithers
September 30, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, October 1, 2026 • 04:18

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