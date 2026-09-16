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More than a driver: the training behind community transport

<p>Long-term Coast & Country Community Services volunteer driver David Lockwood has continued training throughout almost five years with the organisation, helping him keep passengers safe and supported on the road.</p>\\n
<p>Long-term Coast & Country Community Services volunteer driver David Lockwood has continued training throughout almost five years with the organisation, helping him keep passengers safe and supported on the road.</p>\\n

Long-term Coast & Country Community Services volunteer driver David Lockwood has continued training throughout almost five years with the organisation, helping him keep passengers safe and supported on the road.

Training and support helps community transport volunteers keep Hilltops passengers safe
Sharon Smithers
September 16, 2026 • 08:00

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