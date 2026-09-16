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More on-call firefighters needed in Boorowa

<p>Fire and Rescue NSW Southern Highlands Duty Commander Inspector Joel Pooley and Moss Vale Deputy Captain Charmaine Roth speak with members of the Boorowa Business Chamber at a Business over Breakfast meeting at The Bakery Boorowa.</p>\\n
<p>Fire and Rescue NSW Southern Highlands Duty Commander Inspector Joel Pooley and Moss Vale Deputy Captain Charmaine Roth speak with members of the Boorowa Business Chamber at a Business over Breakfast meeting at The Bakery Boorowa.</p>\\n

Fire and Rescue NSW Southern Highlands Duty Commander Inspector Joel Pooley and Moss Vale Deputy Captain Charmaine Roth speak with members of the Boorowa Business Chamber at a Business over Breakfast meeting at The Bakery Boorowa.

Boorowa Fire Station is seeking more on-call firefighters to strengthen local emergency respons
Sharon Smithers
September 16, 2026 • 06:00

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