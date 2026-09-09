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Men's Den craft top prize for Christmas Raffle

<p>The Boorowa Men\\'s Den have contributed a handcrafted garden setting for the Hospital Auxiliary\\'s upcoming raffle. PHOTO: Supplied </p>\\n
<p>The Boorowa Men\\'s Den have contributed a handcrafted garden setting for the Hospital Auxiliary\\'s upcoming raffle. PHOTO: Supplied </p>\\n

The Boorowa Men's Den have contributed a handcrafted garden setting for the Hospital Auxiliary's upcoming raffle. PHOTO: Supplied

Men's Den continue support for Hospital Auxiliary.
September 9, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, September 9, 2026 • 03:00

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