Men's Den craft top prize for Christmas Raffle

The Boorowa Men’s Den have exceeded the expectations of Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary by crafting a magnificent garden setting for the Auxiliary‘s Christmas Raffle. Max Stanton ensured the pine, which had been felled at Boorowa Showground, was well seasoned before beginning the work on the Auxiliary’s table and chairs. As a master craftsman, known Australia wide, Max and his crew designed, cut and assembled a table and chairs which all lock together without nails or screws. Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary will be selling tickets for this outstanding garden setting at the Ladies Health Night at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club on Thursday 10 September. Tickets cost $5 each and will also be available at Boorowa Irish Woolfest on the October long weekend. There’s also a vintage child’s car with unique number plates available in the raffle. Thank you to “The Crew” at Boorowa Men’s Den for providing Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary with a superb first prize for the annual Christmas Raffle.