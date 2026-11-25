Murrumburrah-Harden Rotary's 'Memory Lane' initiative took off on another successful trip earlier this month, with 35 locals making a trip to Galong and back. This was the second outing organised with Rotary, who had a similar number on board in October when they took a trip to Currawong. Rita O'Connor is the president of Murrumburrah-Harden Rotary, and said she's enjoyed both trips so far, and the responses they've received. "We had a woman on the last trip who went past her old house and she said, 'this was where I used to live, I grew up here, I know all these roads'". "It's helping to trigger memories, which is the whole point of it. "It's just very casual. we put music on, we chat, no one gets out and we don't go any further than about 20 minutes out of town, so it's short and sweet." The group are taken out by the safe hands of driver Tim O'Keeffe, with Busabout kindly donating the fuel for each run. Rotary state there is no charge, and carers, friends, or family are welcome to accompany the person living with dementia. The service is also available to older people who are alone and isolated and would like a brief trip in company to view the countryside The outing will return to the local calendar in February next year.