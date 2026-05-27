The Young Hospital Auxiliary will combine fundraising, community connection and local healthcare advocacy when it hosts its annual luncheon and guest speaker event next month.

The luncheon will be held at the Young Golf Club on Sunday, June 14, with respected local midwife April Strong announced as this year’s guest speaker.

Ms Strong trained in Young before completing further maternity placements in Sydney and has since returned to work at Young Hospital’s maternity service.

Organisers say her story reflects the importance of maintaining maternity services in regional communities and highlights the growing number of families choosing to have their babies locally.

The Young Hospital Auxiliary has long played a quiet but important role supporting health services in the district, raising funds for equipment, patient comforts and hospital support projects through community events and raffles.

This luncheon continues that tradition while also shining a spotlight on regional healthcare and the people working within it.

Guests attending the luncheon will hear from Ms Strong about her experiences working in maternity care, the value of local health services and the importance of accessible healthcare for rural families.

The event also includes the Auxiliary’s major raffle draw, with tickets available both at the luncheon and beforehand through the group’s fundraising days at Bunnings on May 14 and June 11.

Organisers are encouraging community members to support the event, describing it as both a social occasion and an important fundraiser for local healthcare support.

The luncheon begins at 12pm for a 12.30pm start at Young Golf Club, with tickets priced at $40.

Bookings and payments can be made through the Young Services Club reception, with bookings closing Thursday, June 4.

The Young Hospital Auxiliary says community support remains vital in helping the group continue its work supporting local hospital services and patient care across the region.

Women’s Health Clinic coming to Boorowa

Boorowa MPS Community Health, 62-80 Dry Street, Boorowa

Thursday 4 June, 6 August, 1 October & 3 December

Free and confidential women’s health services are available through the Boorowa Women’s Health Clinic, including cervical screening, breast health awareness, menopause and pelvic floor education, contraceptive advice and STI screening. Delivered by women for women, the clinic supports regional women’s health and wellbeing.

Shim Sham Dance Workshop

Young Public School Auditorium, Young

Tuesdays from 2 June–30 June | 5.30PM–6.30PM

Come along to a five-week Shim Sham Dance Workshop in Young, teaching the famous jazz and swing line dance that originated in the 1920s. Open to all ages and experience levels, the workshop focuses on movement, coordination, fitness and fun in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Lions Club of Young Community Markets

Anderson Park, Young

Saturday 30 May | 9.00AM–1.00PM

The Lions Club of Young Community Markets will bring together local stallholders, handmade crafts, plants, art, jewellery, bric-a-brac and food stalls at Anderson Park this Saturday. The event also includes a Lions BBQ, coffee cart and home baking, with community members encouraged to browse, shop local and connect.

SavourLife Pet Adoption Day

Pets Domain Young

Saturday 30 May | 10.00AM

Pets Domain Young will host a special Pet Adoption Day in partnership with SavourLife and Iron Dog Rescue, giving animal lovers the chance to meet rescue pets, hear their stories and support local rescue efforts. While adoptions will not take place on the day, visitors can learn more about rescue animals and how to help pets in need. For every bag of SavourLife dry dog food purchased, an equivalent bag will be donated to a local rescue group.

2026 Cherry Cup

Sawpit Gully Hockey Fields, Young

Sunday 31 May | Registrations Close 24 May

Young Combined Hockey will host the 2026 Cherry Cup, a mixed 7-a-side hockey tournament for players aged 12 and over. Held at Sawpit Gully Hockey Fields, the event will feature mixed teams, prize money for first and second place, and a fun day of local sport and community competition.

Elders Young Information Breakfast

Elders Young

Friday 29 May | 8.00AM

Local farmers, landholders and rural business operators are invited to attend the Elders Young Information Breakfast, featuring practical insights and industry updates across key areas of agriculture and rural business. The morning will include presentations from Elders specialists covering finance, livestock, agronomy, wool, rural products, insurance and real estate. Breakfast and refreshments will be provided, with the event offering an opportunity for local producers to connect, learn and discuss current industry challenges and opportunities.