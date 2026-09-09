Locals turn out for Be a Cop in your Home Town Roadshow

NSW Police’s ‘Be a Cop in your Home Town’ recruitment roadshow rolled into Young PCYC on Saturday 5 September, with police staff from a range of disciplines in attendance. Young-based officer Inspector Ben Granger was in attendance and enthused by the interest shown by those who attended. The age range varied from students and school leavers to those in their 40s and 50s looking at a new career. One of the few prerequisites is passing a fitness test, and from there the doors can be opened into several job options. “It wasn’t a huge turnout, but we got some good quality people there who really engaged and were keen,” Inspector Granger said. The roadshow featured officers from the dog squad, radio network, crime scene officers, detectives and prosecutors, as well as presenters from Western Sydney University. Graduates of the police academy who specify that they wish to return to Young or surrounds will be guaranteed of a place locally. From there, they can remain connected to their family and local area, bringing local knowledge with them. “The day was all about recruiting to the local area,” Inspector Granger said. “There are a number of areas and jobs you can specialise in once you’ve done your general duties, and skills you can bring you from past employment." The roadshow has also visited Albury, Deniliquin, Griffith, Wagga Wagga and Queanbeyan. If you missed the event at the PCYC in Young but you’re interested in joining the force you can visit https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/recruitment for more information.