Local optometrists warn eye damage can go unnoticed

Diabetes-related eye disease can develop without noticeable symptoms, leaving some patients unaware their eyesight is deteriorating until vision loss has already occurred. Young Eyes optometrists Janine Hobson and Catherine Miller are encouraging local residents living with diabetes to prioritise regular eye examinations, warning that early detection is critical to preventing permanent damage. Ms Hobson attended the Vision 2020 Leadership Forum at Parliament House in Canberra earlier this month, where improving eye health outcomes for Australians living in rural communities was a key focus. The forum brought together representatives involved in diabetes and eye health to discuss greater collaboration in preventing and managing diabetes-related eye disease. Ms Hobson highlighted KeepSight, a free program coordinated by Diabetes Australia that helps people living with diabetes keep track of their eye health and receive reminders for regular examinations. She encouraged healthcare professionals to make greater use of the program to help educate patients and support ongoing eye care. Closer to home, Ms Hobson said cooperation between Young's GPs and optometrists was helping patients access regular examinations. "We do see some of the complications including macula disease, cataracts, and retinal changes," she said. Modern scanning equipment, including OCT and Optos widefield imaging, enables local optometrists to identify changes at the back of the eye and refer patients to specialists when necessary. Fellow Young Eyes optometrist Catherine Miller said diabetes-related eye conditions were regularly identified in the practice, but some patients were not seen until they had already experienced vision loss. She said local GPs were proactive in referring patients with diabetes for regular eye examinations, although some patients still missed out on timely checks. Diabetic retinopathy affects small blood vessels in the retina and can cause permanent vision loss if not detected and treated early. Diabetes can also increase the risk of cataracts and glaucoma. Accessing specialist treatment remains a significant challenge for regional patients, with the nearest ophthalmologists around two hours from Young. Ms Miller said patients requiring ongoing treatment, such as injections for diabetic macular oedema, may need specialist appointments every six to 12 weeks. The travel involved can place considerable pressure on patients and family members, particularly when patients need assistance returning home after treatment. Ms Hobson said improvements in imaging technology were helping local optometrists share examination results with specialists and collaborate on patient care, potentially reducing unnecessary travel. During the Canberra forum, Ms Hobson also experienced a virtual reality cataract surgery simulation, gaining a hands-on appreciation of the precision required by eye surgeons. With more than 35 years' experience in optometry, including observing cataract procedures during overseas aid work, she enjoyed the opportunity to try the simulation. "I have to be honest and say you would be pleased that I am not the surgeon; I will stick to optometry," she joked. Both optometrists stressed that prevention and early detection remain essential to protecting eyesight. Ms Miller encouraged people living with diabetes to have eye examinations at least annually, or more frequently if advised by their healthcare professional. Sudden changes in vision, new flashes or floaters, or a dark shadow across the field of vision should prompt urgent assessment. "The reassuring message is that diabetic eye disease does not automatically mean you will lose your sight," she said. "With regular examinations, good diabetes management and timely treatment when needed, many people can maintain useful vision throughout their lives." Ms Hobson agreed that strong cooperation between patients, GPs and allied health professionals was essential. "We do have great resources here in Young and we encourage all our patients to use the services on a regular basis," she said.