The Mechanics Institute in Harden has been moving together in time each Tuesday, with a five-week line dancing pilot program now underway. Under the guidance of Jess Ziems and Angla Leitner, there will be two sessions every Tuesday until December 15. The first sessions, held on Tuesday 17 November, were well attended by the open age group, with hopes the junior session will grow over the coming weeks. The pilot program is being run by the Harden Regional Development Corporation (HRDC), with additional support coming from Hilltops Council. HRDC CEO Melissa Pinney is encouraging locals to give it a go. "We had a great turnout, and lots of good feedback too," Mel said. "It really makes a difference that it's a community idea, and all volunteer run by people who wanted to start it up and help out." The junior sessions, for under 16s, run from 4:30pm to 5:15 pm, with a parent or carer required to attend alongside any child under 12. The open session then begins at 5:30pm, wrapping up at 6:30pm. Beginners are welcome, no partner is needed and entry is a gold coin donation, and there is no risk of anyone being turned away. With strong attendance at the first night, there are hopes the pilot program will carry on into next year.