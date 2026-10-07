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Legacy thanks Boorowa for backing local war widows

<p>Garrett Robinson, Lilah Roffey, Brett Roffey, Clive Shepherd, Carmel Barnes, Dean Franklin and Bob Richardson. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Garrett Robinson, Lilah Roffey, Brett Roffey, Clive Shepherd, Carmel Barnes, Dean Franklin and Bob Richardson. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Garrett Robinson, Lilah Roffey, Brett Roffey, Clive Shepherd, Carmel Barnes, Dean Franklin and Bob Richardson. PHOTO: Supplied

Dean Franklin
October 7, 2026 • 05:00

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