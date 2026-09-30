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Lachlan strikes a chord on Pop-Up Piano

<p>Budding Boorowa pianist Lachlan Li. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Budding Boorowa pianist Lachlan Li. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Budding Boorowa pianist Lachlan Li. PHOTO: Supplied

Li captivating the audience with four piano pieces as part of his HSC performance program.
Simone Sheridan
September 30, 2026 • 02:00

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