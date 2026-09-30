Lachlan strikes a chord on Pop-Up Piano

Boorowa HSC student Lachlan Li was among the highlights at Cowra’s recent Pop-Up Piano event, which made it’s debut late last month. Originally intending to play three songs, Lachlan agreed to play his fourth piece upon request from the audience. Around 60 people gathering to hear local musicians take to the Pop-Up Piano for an evening of live music. The launch showcased the breadth of musical talent across Cowra and the surrounding regions. The event, organised by Mary-Ann Wright, was held on a spring evening and brought together performers of different ages and experience levels for an informal celebration of music. Local musician Gabriella Reynolds performed both a piano piece and a flute piece, accompanied on piano by Mary-Ann, while Cowra pianists Alison Cozadinos and Esther McCarthy performed a duet. The Cowra Vocal Ensemble also took to the piano, with Ms Cozadinos providing accompaniment. The evening concluded with a singalong of favourite songs before performers and audience members joined together for “I Still Call Australia Home”. For organiser Mary-Ann Wright, the launch was a chance to see the piano immediately fulfil its purpose; bringing people together through music. “What a wonderful Spring evening it was to launch Cowra’s Pop-Up Piano,” Ms Wright said. “We enjoyed some delightful pieces by local musicians, young and not so young.” Mary-Ann thanked all of the performers who took part, as well as Peter Fagan, who she credited with getting the “train” moving to secure the Pop-Up Piano after hearing the national call out on ABC Radio National. This community concert was part of the ABC Pop-Up Pianos campaign, which celebrates the return of the ABC series The Piano. You can watch all episodes of Series 2 of The Piano on ABC iview now.